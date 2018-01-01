Brave swimmers take New Year’s Day dip for charity in Gosport

Have your say

Around 400 people have braved chilly waters at Stokes Bay.

Swimmers dressed up as Santa, Batman, and other popular characters as well as those who waded in just in swimwear.

Jade Slater and Chris Smith

Chris Smith, 25, was with his partner Jade Slater, 21, of Gosport, dressed as Mr and Mrs Claus.

Jade said: ‘We’ve just got to do it.

’It was crazy but a good start to the new year.’

The annual dip raises cash for Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service, which hosts the event at its headquarters in Lifeboat Lane, Stokes Bay.

Dan Roiz De Sa, 46, and his wife Julia, 39,

Dan Roiz De Sa, 46, and his wife Julia, 39, of Bury Crescent, Gosport, were dresssed in Lederhosen for the swim.

Julia said: ‘We were already freezing so the water didn’t feel too bad. We do it every year.

’It’s just good fun and gets rid of the New Year hangover.’

Dan added: ‘It’s a lovely way to start the year and it raises money for Gafirs.’