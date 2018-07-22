.Bridgemary Carnival brings community together in the sunshine

The return of the annual Bridgemary Carival saw smiles fill the streets of Gosport, as the entire community spend the day laughing and chatting with one another.

The Bridgemary Carnival returned for a 12th year at the weekend, with hundreds of people taking part in a procession through the streets.

Living up to the promise of ‘plenty of colour and sound’ the event was a sea of colour, with music from the Big Noise Samba Band, the Dolphin Marching Band and the Hampshire Caledonian Pipe Band filling the air with beautiful music.

Sharon Wellington, 53, said: ‘We’re really new to the area – we’ve only lived here a few years.

'We’ve brought along our granddaughter from Hambledon today and she’s absolutely loving it.

‘It’s really nice to see everyone together and the weather has been fabulous.’

Karen Poole, 38, came to the carnival as part of the Dorothy Temple dance group, which is based in Bridgemary.

She said: ‘This carnival is really important to the community – it’s an event for people living in the area and brings everyone together.

‘That, to me, is the most important thing. To see all the children smiling and having fun makes all the preparation work worthwhile.

‘We’ve made loads of different banners and the children have all come in their costumes – it’s great to see them all dressed up and enjoying themselves.’

Kim Higgins from Badger Pre-School in Wych Lane arranged for the youngsters to come along in a Hawaiian theme, complete with palm tree hats and garlands.

She said: ‘We’ve got about 15 of us here for the carnival.

‘This is the first time we have taken part in the carnival procession – we’ve always seen it go round but never been a part of it.

‘All the children have been really excited about it, and they look wonderful.’