CAT owners are being encouraged to take advantage of an offer to protect their pets.

Gosport Cats Protection is running a snip and chip offer for those living in the PO12 and PO13 areas during March with owners getting the opportunity to have their cats neutered and microchipped at the reduced price of £10.

The offer aims to help owners on a low or limited income, students and pensioners.

The pet’s surgery needs to be booked with the vet by March 31 though the operation itself can be later.

For more information and to get the deal ring Chris from Gosport Cats Protection on 02392 582601.

The charity can also loan cat baskets and may be able to help with transport to and from the vets.