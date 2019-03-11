Chainsaw-wielding good Samaritan wins praise for chopping up tree blocking major Gosport road

A QUICK-THINKING good Samaritan has been praised after nipping home to get his ‘chainsaw and chainsaw trousers’ after spotting a fallen tree in the road.

Storm Gareth wreaked havoc at the weekend with 50mph winds battering the area.

On Sunday Trees fell on to Military Road and the A32 near Holbrook, in Gosport, which meant police were left directing traffic to prevent accidents.

Driver Kevin Green was travelling to a meeting on Sunday morning when he got stuck in the traffic.

The 62-year-old, who owns a caravan servicing business, said: ‘I could see the traffic building up and there were two police officers directing the traffic around the trees and I asked if I could help them.

‘I nipped home to get my chainsaw and chainsaw trousers and went back to cut up the trees so the police could get on with their day.’

Kevin added: ‘I thought it was a waste of their time to be directing traffic when there are much more important things they could be doing.

‘There are other issues for them to deal with and I just wanted to help them.’

Police in Gosport thanked Kevin on social media for helping them.

A tweet said: ‘A huge thanks to Kevin Green for yesterday volunteering his services to remove two fallen trees from Military Road and the A32 near Holbrook.

‘Traffic was unable to get through until he came to the rescue. We need our community as much as you need us. #ThankYou’

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with residents being told to expect potential travel disruptions.

Storm Gareth, which is the seventh named storm of the winter, is set to hit Portsmouth and the surrounding area tomorrow and into Wednesday.

According to the Met Office's current forecast gusts of up to 52mph will hit the city around lunchtime on Tuesday, with the strong winds continuing over the following 24 hours with max speeds of 46mph on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is also being predicted for across our area between 12pm and 5pm tomorrow.

The weather warning is in place between 9pm tomorrow and 3pm on Wednesday.