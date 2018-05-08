Charities to join forces for a summer fundraiser

Have your say

TWO charities in Gosport have joined forces ahead of a summer fair later this year.

Harbour Cancer Support and Square Pegs will be jointly hosting a summer fair on Saturday, July 14, at Nicholson Gardens in Carlton Road, Gosport.

According to organisers, the event has been growing year on year with games, tombola, bouncy castle, BBQ and stalls at the fair.

It has also been confirmed that Radio Haslar will be supporting the fair, with entertainment throughout the day.

Stallholders are welcome for the summer fair. Anyone who is interested is asked to email charlie@squarepegscharity.org