Chip and snip offer for cats

Make sure your cat gets snipped and chipped

MORE than 100 cats have benefited from a charity’s snip and chip offer in Gosport.

Gosport Cats Protection has registered 120 cats for a £10 snip and chip, which neuters a cat and fits it with a microchip, making them less likely to get lost.

The offer is still open until July 31 for residents living in the PO12, PO13 and PO14 area – and the operation itself can still be done in August.

For more information about the scheme, and to register, people can call Gosport Cats Protection on (023) 9258 2601.