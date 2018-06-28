Church set to become ‘place of safety’

A CHURCH is set to become a place of safety run by the community in times of emergency.

Waterside Community Church in Coates Road will be Gosport’s first such place, used in times of major incidents or emergencies in the town area. People are invited to the church between 11am and 1pm tomorrow to find out more.

Emergency services hope more community plans will be created. A fire service statement said: ‘By becoming more resilient you and your community can complement the work of local emergency responders, help to reduce the impact of an emergency and accelerate the recovery process.’