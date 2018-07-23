Community lottery begins

Have your say

TICKETS for a new community lottery will be going up on sale this week.

The Gosport Community Lottery goes up on Wednesday, July 25, with entries funding local good causes.

Players have a 50-to-one chance of winning one of the prizes, which range from a £25,000 jackpot to three extra tickets.

Leader of Gosport Borough Council, Cllr Mark Hook, said: ‘I'd encourage everyone to buy a ticket and support local good causes.

‘The more the merrier.’

Portsmouth and Havant already have lotteries set up.

The first draw is planned to be taking place on September 8.

For more information and to sign up, go to gosportcommunitylottery.co.uk