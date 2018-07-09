 Council plans to add to conservation area

A CONSULTATION has been launched by a council to determine the future of some historic buildings in the borough.

Gosport Borough Council launched a consultation today asking people for their views on proposed changes to the Bury Road conservation area, which protects important buildings in the neighbourhood.

The council is proposing to re-draw the area to include more buildings, helping to make sure they are protected from inappropriate development.

Bury Road conservation area takes in Bury Cross at its western end, extending east along Bury Road to include Regency and Victorian housing as far as Abingdon Close; the earliest buildings dating from the 16th century.

It is proposed Nicholson Hall, Lodge Gardens, 258-262 Anns Hill Road and a 1930s thatched cottage in Bury Crescent will be included.

The buildings being proposed for removal are 1-2 Wilton Close, 16 Privett Road and 64 Foster Road.

The council says that these buildings are either not of historic interest or not part of the core area.

Residents can see a small exhibition about the proposals at Thorngate Hall or Gosport Town Hall, with comments sent by email to conservation@gosport.gov.uk or by post to Bury Road Consultation, Planning and Regeneration, Town Hall, High Street, PO12 1EB.

The deadline is Monday, August 6.