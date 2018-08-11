Courses on offer to help thousands across Hampshire

Have your say

THOUSANDS of people will be taking courses to boost their maths, literacy and digital skills.

Hampshire County Council has poured in £1.3m to a programme helping educate 9,000 adults.

The subsidised courses will also help people with improving their health and wellbeing.

Councillor Stephen Reid, executive member for education, skills,human resources and performance, said: ‘Training in the most vital skills, such as literacy and digital technology, should be accessible to all who need it.

‘Providing free learning to those who may find it more difficult to access courses, in venues that are close to their homes or easy to travel to, helps people to aim higher, and engage more with the community around them.’

Venues including schools and parish halls are playing host to the courses.

Cllr Sean Woodard, member for recreation and heritage, added: ‘I’m very pleased that libraries can once again offer a broad range of courses.’