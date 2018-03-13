Dad tells of shock and devastation as coroner rules son took his own life

Have your say

A DAD revealed his shock and devastation at an inquest into his son’s death.

Christopher Pearce took his own life despite appearing ‘happy’ just days before, Portsmouth Coroner’s Court heard.

The 30-year-old was found dead at his Richmond Road home in Gosport last October.

The inquest heard Mr Pearce had suffered marital problems with Katy Pearce, who moved out a week before his death.

Dad Andrew Pearce said he was unaware of any recent problems. ‘I knew he had been prescribed anti-depressants but was not certain he was taking them,’ he said.

‘The last time I saw him was the end of September and he seemed fine and was relatively happy. He chatted as if there were no problems.

‘A week before his death he said he had started a new job and was fine.

‘I didn’t know about any problems with his wife.’

A pathologist said death was caused by asphyxiation from hanging. Coroner David Horsley said Mr Pearce took his life after suffering long- term mental health problems.