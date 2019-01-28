Have your say

THOUSANDS of pounds will be raised at an annual charity sailing event later this year.

The Nab Tower Pursuit, organised by Gosport Marine Scene, will be taking place on Saturday, June 15.

The pursuit is open to all types of yachts, taking the fleet out to the Nab Tower and back to Fort Gilkicker in Stokes Bay.

In the past three years, sailors have raised more than £18,000 for charitable causes at the event.

Pursuit director Peter Newell said: ‘This is the fourth year we have run this event and it gets better each and every year.

‘It provides an opportunity to sail in company with other yachts around the famous Nab Tower whilst raising money for charity.

‘The prize giving and party in the evening rounds off the day in a fabulous location among fellow sailors.

‘It’s a date not to be missed.’

For more information and to register for the event, go to gosportmarinescene.com.