Doctors’ surgeries to merge in Lee-on-the-Solent

TWO surgeries already sharing a building are set to merge.

GP surgeries Manor Way Surgery and Lee Medical Practice, in Lee-on-the-Solent, will be named Solent View Medical Practice from April 1. NHS Fareham and Gosport Clinical Commissioning Group has approved the merger.

The practices, both based in the Lee-on-the-Solent Health Centre, told patients groups last year. Combined they have 12,050 registered patients. Dr Ian Bell, of Lee Medical Practice, said the move was a response to growing pressures: ‘This merger will help ensure our long-term sustainability.’

Patients needing same-day access will be seen in the Manor Way end of the building. Phone numbers remain the same.