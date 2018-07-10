Emergency services day

AN OPEN day at a volunteer lifeboat station will be celebrating the work of emergency services throughout the region this weekend.

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) will be holding an open day at its lifeboat station in Stokes Bay, Gosport, on Sunday, July 15.

The event, which will start at 11am, gives members of the public the opportunity to meet and greet the hard working staff behind emergency services that operate around the area.

Events coordinator Jake Robinson said: ‘This event is a great opportunity to see first hand and up close the work your local emergency services do and have a closer look at the work GAFIRS lifeboat does to keep the waters safe.’