EMERGENCY services have this evening been dealing with a serious crash in Gosport.

Police confirmed they were at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A32 at Bridgemary in Gosport, at the junction of Wych Lane, just before 11pm.

It is thought the incident happened well into the evening.

Passers-by also reported the fire service and paramedics at the scene.

The incident is ongoing. More to follow.