Emergency services greeted by ‘manic’ scenes at car crash in Gosport

EMERGENCY services arrived to ‘manic’ scenes at a car crash in Gosport this evening.

Hampshire Police, Gosport Fire Station and South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) all attended the collision involving two vehicles on Grange Road.

Fire crews were called at 6.30pm and assisted with securing the area and providing emergency care to a person suffering chest pain.

Gosport Crew Manager Hunt said: ‘When we arrived there was only one police car and lots of people were trying to drive around the scene and it was absolutely manic.

‘We cordoned off the area to make it safe and then handed the people involved to Scas. While no one had serious injuries with someone saying they had chest pain we wanted to ensure they were safe.’