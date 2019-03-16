Everything we know so far about Fort Gilkicker fire in Gosport

Have your say

A FIRE broke out at an abandoned fort in Gosport this evening.

Firefighters rushed at battled the blaze at Fort Gilkicker as pictures showed the flames could be seen from a distance away.

Fire engine at the scene of the blaze at Fort Gilkicker. Picture: Katie Fairhall Beaumont

The fire was described as being 'massive blazing’ by one person.

Fire crews were called at 5.17pm and four fire engines as well as a water carrier were dispatched to the scene.

The blaze had been extinguished by 7pm tonight.

READ MORE: Firefighters battling blaze at Fort Gilkicker in Gosport

Fire at Fort Gilkicker

Fort Gilkicker is currently abandoned although there are plans to restore it and turn it into apartments.

It is a Grade II listed building and was built between 1863 and 1871.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

READ MORE: Live updates as fire breaks out at Fort Gilkicker in Gosport

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.