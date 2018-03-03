Fairtrade Fortnight celebration planned

Have your say

PLANS have been revealed to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Fairtrade Fortnight in Gosport.

A reception in the town hall by the Mayor of Gosport, Cllr Linda Batty, will be taking place on March 6 from 5pm-6.30pm.

Schools, churches and voluntary organisations will be attending the event, which will include a presentation capturing the work from the past decade.

An exhibition, celebratory cake and Fairtrade refreshments will also be available.

For a full list of events planned for Fairtrade Fortnight, people can go to portsmouthfairtrade.org.uk.