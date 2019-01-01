Fire crews attend ‘controlled blaze’ in Lee-on-the-Solent

Have your say

SMOKE spotted rising from Lee-on-the-Solent today was caused by a controlled burning, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service have said.

Firefighters were called to Lee-on-the-Solent High Street earlier today to reports of a shop fire.

Upon arrival, it was discovered to be a controlled burn nearby.

Crews from Gosport, Fareham, Portchester and Cosham fire stations attended the incident at 12.36pm.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘There was a controlled blaze earlier today in Lee-on-the-Solent.’