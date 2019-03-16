Firefighters battling blaze at Fort Gilkicker in Gosport

A FIRE has broken out at a historic fort in Gosport.

Firefighters are battling the blaze at Fort Gilkicker this evening.

Fire at Fort Gilkicker

Hampshire Fire and Rescue have said that they were called at 5.17pm to reports of a fire.

Four fire engines and a water carrier are at the scene and firefighters are still dealing with the blaze.

Fort Gilkicker is currently abandoned although there are plans to restore it and turn it into apartments.

It is a Grade II listed building and was built between 1863 and 1871.

