Firefighters praise Gosport family for quick thinking over washing machine fire

FIREFIGHTERS have praised a family’s quick thinking after their washing machine went up in flames at their home in Gosport

Crews from Gosport Fire Station and Fareham Fire Station were called to Long Drive in Gosport today at 11.20am to a washing machine fire.

Crews praised the family who managed to shut the door to the room and prevent further damage.

A spokesman for Gosport Fire Station said: ‘The family did really well by shutting the door as it prevented the fire spreading and further smoke damage to the house. We also checked the neighbouring properties for smoke damage and checked their fire alarms.

‘Over Christmas we would to say people if possible shut the door to a room with fire and then get out and stay out.’