Have your say

A COMMUNITY picnic will be taking place in Gosport towards the end of next month.

The Fort Gilkicker Information Group will be holding a summer picnic event at Stokes Bay on Sunday, August 26.

The group will be meeting at the Pebbles Cafe at 1pm on the day and to discuss the developments at the site and to enjoy a picnic together.

Residents are invited to bring a light lunch and lots of sun cream and water with them to the picnic.

Families and pets are also welcome.