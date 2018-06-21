Freedom reigns for city carnival

Have your say

ORGANISERS of a long-standing carnival are looking forward to hosting its 33rd year in the city.

David Horne, chairman of the organising committed at Paulsgrove Carnival, said this year’s theme was freedom.

He said: ‘This is the 33rd year, it’s been going since 1985 every single year without fail.

‘Hail, wind, storms or whatever, it’s still gone on.

‘It’s the only carnival in the city that has been going on for so long which is organised by the community for the community.

‘We’re really, really proud in Paulsgrove and Wymering we’ve managed to sustain that for so long.’

This year the procession starts at 10.30am on Saturday from Victory Primary School, with people asked to gather from 10am.

The two-mile procession will travel down Allaway Avenue, turn into Washbrook Road and then into Ludlow Road and then on to Hempsted Green.

Mr Horne said: ‘We’ve got a fantastic procession as normal, schools, clubs getting involved,’ Mr Horne added.

‘This is part of the Portsmouth Festivities. Their theme this year is freedom. There will be lots of things that teachers and scout groups and pre-schools will be drumming up.

‘They will be totally involved with that.’

At the green there will be a prize-giving with the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Lee Mason dishing out the prizes to the people who took part.

There will be prizes recognising the best dressed and those who put in the best effort. ‘We give out prizes for the best dressed and the best design on the freedom theme,’ Mr Horne said.

Table top sales and activities will be on Hempsted Green, with something for all the family.

People of all ages are welcome to join the procession, with organisers hoping lots of people will join in.

Meet outside of Victory Primary School at 10.30am tomorrow for the carnival.

n Send us your photos from the day to newsdesk@thenews.co.uk