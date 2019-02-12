From classrooms to council chambers: Town’s greatest honour is given to ‘Mr Gosport’

HE has been a teacher, a football manager, a politician and historian – but above all, he’s been a man of the people.

That was the sentiment at Gosport Town Hall last night as Peter Edgar MBE was awarded the town’s highest honour, as he was made an honorary freeman.

Peter Edgar

The former borough councillor, teacher and Gosport Borough FC manager is still serving as a member of Hampshire County Council – and was praised for his commitment and dedication to making the town a better place.

At a council meeting last night, politicians from all sides praised Cllr Edgar for his ‘lifelong’ contribution to the town.

Labour councillor Keith Farr said: ‘Peter was actually my teacher at Grove Road school; he was a great teacher and liked to take us outside to play cricket.

‘The first thing he told me when I became a councillor was to look after my residents – because they will look after me.

‘He’s been a great sportsman in both cricket and football and I am thankful that we have had someone like him in the town.’

Conservative councillor Chris Carter believes that Cllr Edgar lives up to his reputation as ‘Mr Gosport’.

He said: ‘Peter has lived in Gosport his whole life and Mr Gosport is a well-deserved title for him.

‘He has always had a passion for learning, even after he finished teaching; he has helped children gain an appreciation for the sacrifices made in the First and Second World Wars, and has ensured that the role Gosport played in D-Day has stayed at the forefront.

‘Peter has such a detailed knowledge of the borough and readily offers visitors a tour of the town.’

Peter, who this year was also listed in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours, said: ‘To be awarded the title of honorary freeman is a massive honour and the first person I must thank is my wife, followed by my family.

‘In my time as a councillor I worked to help keep Haslar open for another 11 years and so many lives were saved there in that time. I’m very proud of that.

‘I just really love living here in Gosport – it is a place that has given me my motivation, from being such a great area.

‘It’s very important to me and I am delighted that people have given me a chance to do my best for this town.’