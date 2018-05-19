Funding secured to give Gosport Sea Cadets a new home

THE Gosport Sea Cadets have secured funding that will provide them with a new home.

It comes after concerns over funding not arriving, which would have meant the group could not move out of its current site at Royal Clarence Yard.

MP Caroline Dinenage met with defence minister Tobias Ellwood to secure the Defence Estates funding.

She said: ‘This is simply fantastic news for the Gosport Sea Cadets and for the area, helping local children grow in confidence.

‘I’m really grateful to the minister for listening to my pleas and intervening to secure this funding.

Captain Gavin Pritchard said: ‘This is terrific and very welcome news for Gosport – our Sea Cadets will now be able to continue enjoying their training and adventure on the water.’

Cllr John Beavis said: ‘Gosport Sea Cadets is a great organisation and I am delighted that Caroline was able to broker a solution with the minister and DIO.’