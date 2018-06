Have your say

A COSTA store in Gosport is having a superhero-themed weekend to raise money for charity.

The staff at Costa Coffee in Alver Village will be dressing up as superheroes next weekend to raise money for The Costa Foundation.

On the evening of Saturday, June 30, the cafe will also be holding a quiz night to also raise money for the foundation.

The evening will start at 7.30pm with cakes and drinks also available.