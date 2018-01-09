Search

Gosport club opens doors for health and wellbeing drive

Club members playing at Alverstoke Lawn Tennis, Squash and Badminton club. Picture: ALTSB
A TENNIS club in Gosport is looking to inspire people to become more active in the town – by opening up membership for free.

Alverstoke Lawn Tennis, Squash and Badminton Club, which is based in Green Lane, Angelsey Road, hopes to support the agenda of local participation in sport by offering three months of free membership.

The goal is to provide residents with the chance to try a variety of different sports while getting fit.

For more information people can contact the club by calling (023) 9258 3726.