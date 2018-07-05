Gosport comes together for fundraiser after tragic death of eight-year-old Leo

THE entire Gosport community has rallied behind the family of a young boy who died in a freak accident.

Eight-year-old Leo Burton died after bumping his head while playing outside, shocking everyone in the town.

Leo at Rock Challenge this year with mum, dad and sister Courtney. Picture: Supplied

Now, a fundraiser is being held to support the family of a boy who has been described by family and friends alike – with businesses from across the town donating raffle prizes for the event.

Family friend Jade Blyth, 31, helped organise the fundraiser – which will be held at The Fox Tavern in North Street on Sunday from 12-4pm.

Jade said: ‘We contacted The Fox Tavern after they donated a £100 bar tab for a raffle, and they agreed to hold the event, which was incredibly nice of them.

‘There will be Mickey Mouse decorations in the garden and a barbecue for people to enjoy, along with the raffle itself.’

Businesses from across the borough have donated raffle prizes, from high street stores to hairdressers and fish and chip shops.

Jade said: ‘It feels like absolutely everyone has helped us out – it’s quite overwhelming, in all honesty.

‘All of the money is going directly to the family. We want to do everything we can to support them and remember the wonderful boy Leo was.

‘It’s all about helping them to get the fresh start that they need and being there for them in a difficult time.’

Tammy Kent from The Fox Tavern says that everyone in Gosport has pulled together to support Leo’s family.

She said: ‘Gosport is a small town but it’s got some really special people who really rise to the occasion when something like this happens.

‘When this sort of thing happens everyone pulls together to help one another out – it’s really quite beautiful.

‘Leo’s family aren’t regulars in the pub but everyone has been so generous. We had one regular donate a £100 Amazon gift card, others have donated wine and other drinks – businesses and ordinary people have gone above and beyond for this poor family.

‘Where Leo was so young I think it’s really shocked everyone in the town, so it’s important to do something.

‘It’s a heartbreaking thing to happen and my heart really goes out to them.’