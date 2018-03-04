Gosport film ‘should have been 2017’s worst movie’

Have your say

A COUNCIL leader has told of his disappointment after a Hollywood blockbuster – partly filmed in his town – did not win the title for 2017’s worst film.

Gosport Borough Council chief Mark Hook said Transformers: The Last Knight deserved to win a Razzie award after producers snubbed the town in the final edit.

The movie, which starred Sir Anthony Hopkins and Mark Wahlberg, was filmed at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum, on HMS Alliance.

And although the sub appeared on screen, the town didn’t – a sin in Cllr Hook’s eyes.

He said: ‘To be honest, I’m not surprised it was nominated. It was filmed in Gosport but the submarine came out in London. Frankly, Transformers deserves to be nominated for a Razzie just for that.’

Razzies celebrate the worst the film industry has to offer.

The tongue-in-cheek awards are held on the eve of the Academy Awards. ‘Winners’ are presented with £3.60 gold spray-painted berry trophies.

This year’s worst picture was The Emoji Movie.