Gosport gymnastic coach is shortlisted for a national award

FOR 25 years, she has dedicated her free time to helping young people – and is now being recognised for her hard work.

Su Killeen is a gymnastics volunteer from Gosport, who has helped to grow Suki Aerobic Gym Club from having one gymnast to more 100 regularly attending sessions.

Su also judges at a national level as well as mentoring fellow coaches and tutors.

Now, she has been nominated for the National Volunteer Award in the upcoming British Gymnastics National Awards.

Su says she is honoured to have been nominated – looking back on the hundreds of lives she has impacted during her time as a volunteer.

She said: ‘It is lovely to be nominated as it means that a member of my club recognises the work all of us volunteers do to ensure the club continues.

‘I have been a volunteer in different capacities since my eldest daughter was five years old, she is now 31!

‘It is crazy to think how many people’s lives I have touched and been a part of their child’s development, both in gymnastics and outside.’

Jane Allen, chief executive of British Gymnastics, said: ‘I’m thrilled that Su has been recognised for her hard work over the years.

‘Without the contribution of members like Su, our sport wouldn’t be what it is today. It’s important we recognise the extraordinary contribution of these amazing members.

‘They are great heroes of gymnastics and we are very grateful for the contribution they make.’

The awards night will take place on Saturday, January 26 at Birmingham Town Hall.