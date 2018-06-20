Gosport hospital deaths: Watch as Bishop James Jones gives statement on behalf of the inquiry panel

An inquiry into the deaths of elderly people at Gosport War Memorial Hospital are delivering their findings to the public.

Bishop James Jones, who lead the Gosport Independent Panel, is reading a statement outside Portsmouth Cathedral.

The video, which is being filmed live on Facebook by The News, can be viewed here.

The inquiry was first launched in 2014 and has been investigating the deaths of hundreds of elderly patients at Gosport War Memorial Hospital between 1988 and 2000.

A separate review into deaths at the Bury Road hospital, led by Professor Richard Baker, and released in 2013 found ‘almost routine use of opiates’ for elderly patients had ‘almost certainly shortened the lives of some’.

Bishop James Jones, head of the panel which investigated the historic deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital. Picture: Innes Marlow

The Prime Minister is expected to reference the report in PMQs at noon and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt will be making a statement outlining the government’s response at around 12.30pm.

A helpline has been set up for families who may be affected by the contents of the report into deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

In statement, published on her website, the town’s MP Caroline Dinenage said that the phone line and email address has been established to provide comprehensive support and counselling if need be.

She said: ‘My team and I have worked hard to ensure that there is a support network in place for those who may be affected by the contents of the report and I am pleased to say that the Department of Health & Social Care have put that in place.’

Speaking before the report was released, Cindy Grant’s whose father, Stanley Carby, died at the hospital in 1999 after being admitted for rehabilitation following a stroke, said: ‘I think there is somebody that needs to be prosecuted for what’s gone on there.’