Gosport library suffers major damage after a car crashes through the main entrance​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A CAR has driven straight into a library in Gosport this evening.

According to reports, a vehicle drove straight through the entrance of Bridgemary Library in Brewers Lane earlier this evening.

One eyewitness told The News that the car has done ‘a lot of damage’ to the front of the building.

The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘I was walking the dog when I saw the damage.

‘The car seems to have caved in almost the entire front side of the building – where it’s all made of glass it looks really bad.

‘There are three police cars outside the library too.’

The condition of the driver is currently unknown.