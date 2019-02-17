Gosport library to reopen following major damage from car accident

A LIBRARY that was badly damaged after a car drove through the front entrance will reopen on Monday, it has been confirmed.

Bridgemary Library in Brewers Lane, Gosport, was smashed into by a Ford Focus on Sunday, February 3.

Eyewitnesses described the exterior of the building as being ‘caved in’ where the glass was shattered and frames were buckled.

But now, the library has confirmed that it will reopen on Monday, February 18 – ahead of schedule.

Posting on social media, a spokesman for the library said: ‘Bridgemary Library will be re-opening two weeks ahead of schedule on Monday, February 18, thanks to the hard work of our contractors.

‘The new foyer will be a temporary measure until it is replaced with a permanent entrance at a later date.

‘Although this will require a temporary closure, we were keen to get our doors open as soon as possible, whilst we await this work.’

A 33-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested in connection with the incident – but Hampshire police says there is currently no update on the investigation.

Leader of Gosport Borough Council, Councillor Mark Hook, said: ‘This is brilliant news for the library.

‘I’m very pleased that it is reopening, especially considering the extensive damage that was caused by the incident.

‘The library is a well-used and well-loved facility in the community and I am delighted that is is reopening just in time for the half-term holidays.

‘Libraries always have events over half term and it’s important to get as many youngsters reading as we can.’

Anyone with information about the incident that took place on February 3 is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190041331