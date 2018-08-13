Gosport man who was wanted for theft is jailed for breaking PCSO’s finger

A MAN from Gosport has been sent to prison after he assaulted a PCSO, breaking her finger in the process.

Nathan James Hobbs, 29, of St Vincent Road was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court to 26 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a PCSO and causing actual bodily harm, stealing a bicycle and for two thefts from shops.

Investigating officer PC Fran Vasko said: ‘A PCSO in Gosport had detained Hobbs who was wanted for theft on Tuesday, August 7.

‘Hobbs pulled away with such force while she was using her radio to call for assistance that he broke her middle finger. Later in custody Hobbs also admitted the theft of a bicycle and two shoplifting offences.

‘Policing does come with an element of risk, the nature of the role is that we move towards danger rather than away from it.

‘However, a direct assault on any officer is unacceptable.

‘This sentence sends a clear message from the court that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and I hope that it provides some reassurance to the PCSO involved.’