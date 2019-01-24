Gosport museum up for top prize

A MUSEUM in Gosport has been shortlisted for a national award, being praised for its family-friendly nature.

The Diving Museum at No.2 Battery in Stokes Bay has been shortlisted for the Best Age Friendly Welcome prize at the upcoming Fantastic for Families Awards – an evening celebrating the best venues and groups across the country.

One of five shortlisted in the category, the winner will be announced on February 11.

Volunteer Helen Rutherford said: ‘We try to appeal to all ages here.

‘Us volunteers describe ourselves as a “vintage bunch” so we know what elderly visitors are interested in – but also try to appeal to young people as well.

‘We have children’s activities and games, like one where they have to find certain divers in the museum.

‘At the same time we can talk to older people about their relatives who may have been navy divers and so on.’

Museum director Kevin Casey added: ‘I would be shocked if we won but it would be great to do so.

‘None of this would be possible without the amazing volunteers.’