Gosport pub The Vine taking steps to improve following 0 star food hygiene rating

A Gosport pub is taking steps to improve after recieving a 0 star hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The Vine, on Stoke Road, was given the rating following an inspection on May 11, 2017.

A 0 star food hygiene rating means ‘urgent improvement necessary’.

And the pub’s new manager James Flakaros is taking steps to make these improvements.

He said: ‘I come from a chefing background and have had many years experience with kitchens, from running one to being a waiter.

‘I started with cleaning all of the appliances in the kitchen, re-painted all of the walls and ceilings, cleaned out the extractor fan and made it a clean and clear area to prepare and cook food.

‘I've arranged the kitchen to be efficient to cook in and made sure there is adequate equipment, hand washing facilities and cleaning schedules to be followed.

‘I have been fully trained and have good knowledge of food safety, and most of all I'm passionate about the food I cook for people.’

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

- How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities.

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

