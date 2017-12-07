Gosport pupils go extra mile to collect treats and advent calendars

PUPILS have shown their kind-heartedness with an enormous charity collection drive to help out those less fortunate in their community.

Youngsters from Gomer Junior School in Gosport have been collecting advent calendars and treats, which will be given out to people who need an uplifting boost over Christmas.

The school has organised the collection in association with Caring Hands, a charity that focuses on home care in the county.

Together, the school collected 141 advent calendars, along with a number of chocolates and treats that will be donated to the locals who need it most.

Headteacher of Gomer Junior School, Georgina Mulhall, says that the initiative has been a huge success, building on the donations made in previous years.

She said: ‘I am really pleased with how well this has gone, because the children collected even more than last year, as well as donating treats like chocolates and crisps that will go to families this Christmas.

‘This is the third year that we have done this and things have gone from strength to strength each time around.

‘I think it has become part of our Christmas calendar at the school now.

‘It is an annual event and the community is certainly behind it at the school, and to give the children the opportunity to reflect upon the build-up to Christmas, what it means to them and to help others who might not be in such great positions at the end of the year.

‘I think the school has responded with incredible generosity and with compassion.

‘When times are tough it is great to have these donations come through – we wanted to do everything we could to support Caring Hands and the people in our local community.’

Community outreach leader at Caring Hands, Pam Hibbard, said: ‘We are so pleased that the school has been so generous to us this year.

‘They have supported us for several years now and are part of the heartbeat of our Christmas drive.

‘It is so encouraging to have the support of young people at such an important time of year.

‘The calendars have all gone right across Gosport to families that could really use a boost.

‘To also have treats donated by the pupils is really important.

‘Those will be used to create bags of treats that will be delivered to families, so we are incredibly grateful to the school for its support of our Christmas drive.’

For more information about the Caring Hands group, or to help with the Christmas donations, go to facebook.com/caringhands.gosport.