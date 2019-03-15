Gosport’s Brockhurst Gate retail park is fully open after years of planning 

BUSINESSES are now trading at a major retail park freshly opened.

Household names including M&S Foodhall, Lidl and Home Bargains are now open at newly-built Brockhurst Gate retail park, which will bring more than 300 new jobs to Gosport.

The scheme, which also includes McDonald’s, Costa, Lidl, and Iceland’s Food Warehouse, is a new multi million-pound development completed by developer Millngate at the beginning of this year.

All the tenants are now trading with the exception of Jollyes Pet Store. The unit is being fitted out ahead of a planned mid-April opening.

South Coast commercial property specialists Lambert Smith Hampton secured the tenants and supported the owner, Millngate, with long-term strategic advice on the 11.5-acre development.

Alex Hirst, associate director – retail at LSH’s south coast offices, said: ‘This is a superb modern development in a great location, opposite the busy leisure complex which includes Planet Ice, Premier Inn, The Sailmaker Marstons family pub and Play Football and attracts 600,000 visitors a year.

‘We have secured an exceptional line-up of occupiers for Brockhurst Gate and are excited to see this site now open and trading well.

‘This turned a previously under-utilised site into one that brings significant job creation and investment to the Gosport peninsula.’

Tony Sweeney, owner of Millngate, said: ‘It is great to see the park trading so well and significantly reducing the number of car trips out of Gosport.’

Lambert Smith Hampton, which has offices in Fareham and Southampton, is a commercial property specialist.