Gosport sailor sets off on world record-breaking challenge

A Gosport sailor has today set off on a world record-breaking challenge in the hopes of achieving a lifelong dream.

Alex Alley, 48, from Alverstoke, is aiming to break the world record for going solo, non-stop around-the-world, in a vessel 40ft long or smaller.

About 60 people turned out to wave Alex off

About 60 people – including wife-to-be Paula Reid – waved him off on his travels at Haslar Marina today, in his crowdfunded vessel, Pixel Flyer.

He is making his way to the official start line of the challenge, which is between the Lizard Lighthouse at the far south-western corner of England, and south to that, the French island of Ushant.

Paula said: ‘He is hoping to cross the start line on Christmas Day or early Boxing Day depending on the wind

‘He has to back back by May 11 to beat the record.

‘I am totally supportive of what he’s doing, he is hoping to achieve a lifelong dream and as much as we love each other and will miss each other, we’re getting married next year, and it’s time for him to relax into his challenge and enjoy the incredible thing he’s doing.

‘We’re going to be in touch every day.’

Alex hopes to beat the record of 137 days, 20 hours, one minute and 57 seconds.

During his journey, the University of Portsmouth will be collecting data from his boat to see how human activities and noise pollution have impacted on the global marine environment.

He is being tracked by the World Speed Sailing Record Council.

Paula added: ‘Life is for living to the full and doing what you really want to do.

‘Whatever happens he will have an amazing, incredible experience.’