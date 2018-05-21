Gosport sailors to go round the world

TWO solo sailors from Gosport who are gearing up for round the world attempts have met up to compare notes and look over each other’s boats.

Alex Alley will be looking to break a solo non-stop around the world record in his crowd funded boat Pixel Flyer.

Meanwhile, Susie Goodall is the youngest entry in the Golden Globe race, and will be navigating without any electronic equipment.

Following their meeting, the pair are hoping to meet up at sea sometime around the new year – with Alex sailing past Susie around Cape Horn in the Atlantic Ocean.