Gosport school tighten up security after spate of bike thefts

A SCHOOL in Gosport has upgraded its security after a series of bike thefts.

Fourteen bikes were stolen within the space of a week from the grounds of Bay House School but the staff have told The News they have increased security measures.

Associate headteacher:Dr Nigel Matthias said: ‘We are aware of a number of thefts of bicycles on the Bay House site and across the Gosport area.

‘In the majority of cases, the bikes were left unlocked and outside the designated cycle pounds. A series of assemblies have been run to educate our pupils about bicycle security. In addition we have also upgraded our CCTV and security systems.

‘We ask all members of our community to be extra vigilant and to always lock their bicycle to a cycle rack.’