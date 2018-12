A GOSPORT Scout is holding a fundraising day ahead of an expedition to Tanzania.

On Friday, December 28 from 5.45-8pm, a fundraiser with a snowman drive, games and refreshments will take place at St Mary the Virgin Church in Rowner Lane.

The event will be raising money for Gosport Scout, Martin Nordkvelle-Combs, to travel to Tanzania in 2020 as part of an initiative to support those in need.