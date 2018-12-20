A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 29-year-old man from Fareham.

A 17-year-old boy from Gosport, who was charged with the murder of Michael Deary in Fareham, pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court today.

Police officers launched a murder investigation after his body was found at his home at Omaha Close, on Monday, August 20, following a concern for welfare call.

The teenager will be sentenced on January 30, 2019.

Mr Deary’s family said their son, known as Mike, had a selfless nature.

They said in a statement: ‘We still mourn the sad loss of our wonderful son Mike, who was taken from us earlier this year.

‘He was caring, kind, talented, and his selfless nature was something everyone knew him for. Mike loved his family and he will live in our hearts forever.

‘We as a family would like to extend our appreciation to Hampshire police who have worked tirelessly to bring this case to a conclusion, have communicated with us continuously throughout and have treated us with the utmost respect and courtesy.’

Omaha Close is a new development near Fareham College.

