Gosport teens get a headstart in construction industry

A CONSTRUCTION firm has offered teenagers the chance to learn key skills and have practical work experience in the industry.

Housebuilder Berkeley Homes has funded for a group of Year 10 students from Bay House School in Gosport to take on a 30-week construction course, ending up with a BTEC level one Extended Certificate in Construction.

The pupils are going across to Highbury College in Portsmouth once a week, studying carpentry, plastering and bricklaying, as well as health and safety.

Following that, they are getting hands-on experience by working on Berkeley’s new Gosport development near Royal Clarence Yard.

Managing director Chris Gilbert said: ‘We are pleased to welcome the students to this unique programme that offers a wide range of practical and employability skills that we hope they will find positively engaging.

‘The construction industry is crying out for more young people to take an interest in jobs in this sector, so we want to give them a taster of some vocational skills that could lead to stable employment.

‘For students that find traditional academia challenging, school can be a disillusioning place so it is great to be able to provide a different kind of opportunity to those young people.’

The students are currently studying at Bay House School’s Enterprise Academy, based in Military Road.

Ian Potter, head teacher at Bay House School, added: ‘Taking part in this scheme is a unique opportunity that will allow this group of young people to tackle new challenges and gain confidence.

‘It also gives them a recognised qualification in construction, putting them in a good position to take on an apprenticeship or progress directly to a trade-specific course if they are interested.

‘This is a great example of the way that businesses and employers in the local area can offer invaluable real world experience to young people who need some extra support and direction.’