Gosport voters told what ID to bring to vote

VOTERS have been told what types of proof of identity they will need to bring under a pilot scheme.

Gosport Borough Council is one of just a few areas where voters will need ID in the borough elections on May 3. The move has been brought in nationally in a bid to clamp down on alleged voter impersonation.

Gosport Borough Council's customer services and electoral services teams are standing by to help any residents with queries about bringing ID to vote. Left to right: Casey, Tash, Liz, Lauren and Zdenek

Voters need photo ID, or two forms of non-photo ID, which could be a tax bill or bank statement.

Cllr Mark Hook said: ‘Voting is really important, so I’m sure most people won’t mind bringing some ID along when they go to the polling station.’

See gosport.gov.uk for more.