Gosport voters told what ID to bring to vote

VOTERS have been told what types of proof of identity they will need to bring under a pilot scheme.
Gosport Borough Council is one of just a few areas where voters will need ID in the borough elections on May 3. The move has been brought in nationally in a bid to clamp down on alleged voter impersonation.
Voters need photo ID, or two forms of non-photo ID, which could be a tax bill or bank statement.
Cllr Mark Hook said: ‘Voting is really important, so I’m sure most people won’t mind bringing some ID along when they go to the polling station.’
See gosport.gov.uk for more.