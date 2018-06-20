Gosportarians gearing up for weekend Summer Festival

Have your say

EXCITEMENT is building for a traditional summer fair that will be popping up in Gosport this weekend.

The Gosportarians have organised a Summer Festival, which is taking the place of the Music Madness event from previous years, which will be held in Walpole Park on Saturday, June 23.

The event will be running from 10am-5pm, with organisers promoting it as the event with ‘something for everyone’.

Gosportarian Malcolm Dent said: ‘If you love dogs, we have a dog behaviour arena with demonstrations by Juliet and her team from the Academy of modern canine behaviour and training.

‘If you love flowers, we have an all day flower arranging demonstration by Ann Maree Dicker and her team, where the public can have a go at making their own displays.

‘If you love music, we have 10 different acts, from solo artists to community groups and school choirs.

‘If you like crafts, we have over 20 stalls including two artists who will be displaying their works.

‘If you like amusements, we have a children’s fun fair, with bouncy castles and electric cars.

‘If you love food, we have our competition marquee, where you can enter any of 28 categories of food making.’

Mayor of Gosport Cllr Diane Furlong, will officially open the event to a fanfare from the award-winning Gosport Solent Brass.

For more information about the event, visit gosportarians.co.uk/summer_festival_2018.html