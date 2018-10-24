‘He was a friend to everyone’ – tributes paid to much-loved Gosport pub landlord

THE FAMILY of a well-known pub landlord have been overwhelmed by kind messages from strangers and flowers tributes left outside the pub.

David Hall and his daughter Skye Hall have run The Eagle in Gosport for five years after it went up for sale in 2013.

Floral tributes are left outside The Eagle public house in Elmhurst Road Gosport for David Hall Picture:Steve Reid

Skye, 28, said: ‘The pub was my dad’s local for 29 years and when it went up for purchase he asked me if I wanted to go into business with him as I have been in the pub industry since I was 18.

‘It was his dream to run a pub and everyone knew him.’

David died unexpectedly on October 21 leaving behind his ex wife Terri Hall, daughter Skye and his five-year-old granddaughter, Sydynie.

Skye said: ‘He had been in the pub the day before and he was due in for a shift the next day at 12pm but he didn’t turn up.

Floral tributes outside The Eagle pub Picture:Steve Reid

‘One of my longest staff members Lizzie did his last shift in honour of him and at the end of the day she rang the bell and said “what do you know” which was my dad’s catchphrase.

‘The pub was packed like sardines that day and they all toasted my dad.’

The 71-year-old was born in Battersea and lived in Gosport for the last 35 years of his life.

Skye said: ‘He really was a friend to everyone. My parents divorced in 2001 but remained the best of friends and they were in business together and owned The Mane Hall on Stoke Road so he knew everyone at the salon as well.’

He worked as a contractor for Hampshire Partitioning Contracts Ltd.

Skye said: ‘He knew so many people from work and I have had so many messages from people about the influence my dad had on their lives.

‘One boy messaged me and said he owed my dad his life as he was in a really bad time of his life and if it wasn’t for the love and compassion my dad showed him then he would not be here today.

‘Hearing something like that about your dad is truly wonderful and makes you realise what an effect he had on people.’

Skye is making plans for her father’s funeral although a date has not yet been set.

She added: ‘I am trying to get a street closure by the pub because I know there will be hundreds of people and we won’t all be able to fit in the pub.

‘Dad will also be taken to the church in a work van from the pub and I am arranging for two people he trained to drive him because that is what we would have wanted.’

‘He worked for his bosses Stuart and Nicholas Dees for 26 years and on Monday at the site he used to work closed for the morning in memory to him which is really lovely.

‘Everyone loved my dad and their kind words and gestures are bringing our family a lot of comfort.’