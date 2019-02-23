A MAN who rushed to help save a teenager’s life has been hailed as a hero by pubgoers.

Eyewitnesses have praised a man who leapt into action at The Fox Tavern in Gosport on Sunday, February 17, after a teenager collapsed outside.

Daniel Holland found the teenager slumped against a wall, and leapt into action to save their life. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The man in question is 33-year-old Daniel Holland, who was outside the pub having a cigarette when he saw the teen slumped against a wall near the pub – and he was the right man for the job as he is a paramedic with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight air ambulance.

Daniel, who was off-duty, gave the teenager CPR, then looked after them and their friends until an ambulance crew arrived.

But he says he was just lucky to be in the right place at the right time.

Daniel said: ‘I was outside the pub having a cigarette when I saw a teenager up against the wall.

The Fox Tavern, Gosport. Picture: Google Maps

‘Something didn’t seem right – they were slumped against it so I ran over to help and it all went from there.’

Daniel then took the teenager into The Fox Tavern to look after them.

He said: ‘It was a very surreal 15 minutes. I had to give them CPR to bring them round but didn’t have any equipment with me, so it was a case of relying on the medical training I have.

‘The ambulance came and that was the end of that – I just hope the teenager is recovering well.’

Daniel Holland says he isn't a hero, but onlookers at the pub say he saved the teenager's life. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Alex Sullivan, 45, was one of those who saw what happened.

He said: ‘I was having a pint and watching the game when some teenagers came in asking for a first aid kit; then a teenager who had collapsed was carried inside.

‘This bloke jumped into action to give the kid CPR and everything.

‘It was one of the best things I’ve ever seen – it takes some real heart and courage. I think it's fair to say he probably saved this teenager’s life.’

According to Mr Sullivan, everyone in the pub wanted to buy the mystery man a pint – but they never got the chance to do so.

He explained: ‘After all that commotion he just finished his drink and disappeared – if I ever see him again I’m definitely buying him another.’

But Daniel says that he doesn’t consider himself to be much of a hero.

He said: ‘I’m not a hero – at least I don’t feel like one.

‘I was just in the right place at the right time, which is incredibly lucky.’

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We received a number of calls at about 4pm reporting a “concern for welfare and medical emergency” incident at The Fox pub in Gosport.

‘Fortunately an off-duty paramedic from the local air ambulance was at the scene and able to provide initial first aid and care to the patient involved and we also sent an ambulance which subsequently took the patient to the QA Hospital for further treatment.’

Daniel has a simple message for young people – and that is not to shy away from calling an ambulance.

He said: ‘There needs to be more awareness of what to do in these situations and when to call an ambulance for someone.

‘Don’t be afraid to call one out if you think it is serious; there won’t always be someone around who is medically trained.'