HMS Sultan opened to families for free ahead of weekend Summer Show

HUNDREDS of families with disabled and deserving children flocked to a naval base last night for an evening of entertainment.

HMS Sultan in Gosport opened up the venue for this weekend’s summer show to families from across the borough, allowing them to enjoy an evening of free entertainment.

Youngsters and parents were able to enjoy a funfair, sit in one of the monster trucks being featured this weekend and marvel at a jaw-dropping motorcycle stunt display from Team Green Rockets.

Alexa Styler, 35, went along for the evening with her three children - two of whom are SEN youngsters.

She said: ‘Coming this evening is much better than trying to do it over the rest of the weekend.

‘It’s much calmer and the queues aren’t as bad, which is really important for SEN children.

‘Also it’s great because all the children have the same things so everyone understands what each other needs.

‘Dawson and Luca were drawn to the monster trucks from the moment we arrived – but everyone’s had such a lovely evening together.’

Lee Aldred, 42, from Gosport, also went with his family.

He said: ‘It’s excellent – this is the third or fourth time we have come and it gets better every year.

‘It you come when it’s really busy it can be difficult for the children to make the most of things like the funfair.

‘But it’s really nice that the navy do this so that everyone is able to enjoy the Sultan Summer Show.’

Commander Mark Hamilton added: ‘Doing something like this is a wonderful way for everyone at HMS Sultan to engage with the local community.

‘It’s a delight to know that everyone has the chance to enjoy the Summer Show. We’ve got so much lined up this year, like the monster trucks and motorbike displays – it’s going to be a brilliant weekend.’