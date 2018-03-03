Hollywood blockbuster filmed in Gosport avoids being named ‘worst movie of 2017’

Have your say

A HOLLYWOOD blockbuster – part of which was filmed in Gosport – has narrowly avoided being named the worst movie of the year.

Transformers: The Last Knight dodged the undignified title at the Razzies, an awards do celebrating the worst the film industry has to offer.

Transformers images - HMS Alliance is the submarine pictured. It is based in Gosport. PPP-170623-143319001

In its 38th year, the Razzies serves as a tongue-in-cheek response to tomorrow’s Academy Awards by handing out £3.60 ($4.97) gold spray-painted berry trophies.

The blockbuster, which saw chunks being filmed at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum, on board HMS Alliance, starred American hunk Mark Wahlberg and legendary British actor and Academy Award winner Sir Anthony Hopkins.

It was the fifth instalment of the franchise, once again being directed by Michael Bay.

The news has been welcomed by the leader of Gosport Borough Council, Councillor Mark Hook, who felt the town was snubbed during the editing of the movie.

Stunt doubles of Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins.''Picture: Sarah Standing (161369-7623) PPP-160930-135856001

‘To be honest, I’m not surprised it was nominated,’ he said. ‘It was filmed in Gosport but the submarine came out in London.

‘Frankly, Transformers deserves to be nominated for a Razzie just for that.’

Transformers was up against Tom Cruise’s The Mummy, Baywatch, Fifty Shades Darker and The Emoji Movie, which starred Sir Patrick Stewart as the voice of the poop emoji and James Corden as a high five emoji.

The Emoji Movie won four out of the 10 prizes up for grabs at the annual film awards, including worst picture.

Rachel Simpson (34) with her son Aidan Simpson (3) from Fareham, posed next to Bumblebee.

Tom Cruise won the worst actor gong for his part in the remake of The Mummy, while Mel Gibson took the worst supporting actor accolade for Daddy’s Home 2.

Kim Basinger was named the winner of the worst supporting actress prize for Fifty Shades Darker.

She joins Halle Berry, Faye Dunaway and Liza Minelli in a list of actresses who have won both a Razzie and an Oscar.

Tyler Perry took worst actress for Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, in which he dressed as an elderly woman as part of a long-running parody.

Baywatch was the first-ever recipient of the newly-created Special Rotten Tomatoes Award: The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It! prize, which is a result of an online poll held in conjunction with review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Razzie Awards are bestowed upon film stars and filmmakers on the eve of the Oscars every year.